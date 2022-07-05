INTERESTING! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Kaveri Priyam opens up on the time she decided to become an actor, her first paycheck and much more

Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year and is doing extremely well ever since the beginning. The viewers got to see Kaveri in a totally different avatar in this show and they loved it.
MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Kaveri Priyam is seen in a lead role in Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Kaveri is portraying the character of Monami in the show and is paired opposite TV hottie, Shaalien Malhotra.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year and is doing extremely well ever since the beginning.  

The viewers got to see Kaveri in a totally different avatar in this show and they loved it. 

Well, Kaveri has always spoken about the show, her character and her experience with the cast. 

In a fun interview with TellyChakkar, Kaveri revealed all her firsts. 

The first time you decided to become an actor...

It was around 6 years ago when I was in Delhi. I was preparing for Government Services and was a little bit clueless. I always wanted to be an actor ever since my childhood. However, I had no clue how to go about it. 

The first time you gave an audition...

I started my first audition in Delhi for theatre. I wanted to know what I should learn about acting. 

First time you earned money, what was the amount and what did you do with it?

My first paycheck was 5000 rupees. I gave that money to my parents. 

First time when you had a close bond with your co-star...

I had done my first short film, and while we are hardly in touch right now, but it was Saurav Sethi. 

First time you met a celebrity...

I had seen Divyanka Tripathi while I was heading somewhere. She gave me a sweet smile and I was flattered. 
