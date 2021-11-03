INTERESTING!Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar effect on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Anupamaa, which has been the most-watched show on the small screens, is leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers with its current plot.

The makers introduced a brand new character Anuj Kapadia that is being played by none other than seasoned actor Gaurav Khanna.

Gaurav is shown as Anupamaa's college friend who had a major crush on her and is still single because he still loves her.

While Anuj's one-sided love is still not known to Anupamaa, it has definitely given a possibility that she might find love once again in her life.

The viewers are also loving the unique jodi of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav.

A lot of drama has taken place in the Shah family with Anuj's entry in everyone's lives.

However, the star cast definitely knows how to chill in-between the shots.

A video has been surfacing on social media where we can see Paras Kalnawat and Gaurav chilling.

The duo share a great camaraderie and have recreated an epic scene from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar. The scene stars popular comedian Johnny Lever.

Take a look:

Gaurav and Paras' comic timing is impeccable and we can't stop laughing over this scene.

