International Coffee Day: Zee TV actor Kirti Nagpure shares how coffee make her daily life better

MUMBAI: Every year International Coffee Day is celebrated on 1st October for its diversity, quality, and passion. It is an opportunity for coffee lovers to share their love of the beverage and support the millions of farmers whose livelihoods depend on aromatic crops. Every year, the world celebrates coffee and recognizes millions of people involved in the process and are associated with the coffee sector. To mark the importance of coffee, This year, Zee TV actor Kirti Nagpure from Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan talks about the importance of coffee in her life

Kirti Nagpure who essays the role of Tulsi in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan said, “Coffee is very important for me to start my day, I try to control my caffeine intake but with crazy shoot hours, it really helps. I like Americano, which is pretty much just warm water and coffee. Everyone likes their coffee differently, some like it with milk, some with sugar, some with chocolate, and so on and so forth, but it is very rare when people don’t like coffee. In fact, my ideal date concept is having a cup of coffee and enjoying the conversation, be it in a café, or at home, coffee is indeed an ice breaker. I really appreciate it when people are passionate about their coffees and share deep knowledge about the same.”