On International Museum Day, Kunal Jaisingh takes a trip down memory lane

MUMBAI: On the occasion of International Museum Day on Tuesday, TV star Kunal Jaisingh recalled how he loved going on museum trips with his father. It is a reason working in the period drama "Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye" fascinates him, since the sets are full of antiques.

"Since my childhood, I always enjoyed exploring history. There are many beautiful and surprising facts about museums. I remember I used to love visiting different forts and museums. I loved finding artistic, cultural, historical, traditional and objects of scientific interest. They are a great source of knowledge. It not only gives us knowledge but also makes us familiar with our history, culture, civilisation, religion, art, and architecture of our country. I literally miss those beautiful days when I could cry to my father and make him plan a tour to museums during my summer vacations," Kunal recalls.

His love for history is a reason he enjoys being on the set of "Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye". He says there are many antique items on the set, which really fascinate him.

"Currently, I'm shooting for the period drama 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye' in Gujarat, and there are so many antique things on the set! I enjoy exploring them," he says.

The show is being shot in Gujarat, and Kunal wants to take out time and explore the state someday.

"Gujarat is a very significant and cultural place to explore. I am craving to explore the historical and natural beauty of the state, but I feel caged because of the pandemic. However, in the future I shall plan a visit to enjoy the place," says the actor, known for his roles in shows like "Pavitra Bhagya" and "Ishqbaaaz".

