INTRIGUING! Aryan and Imlie aka Fahmaan and Sumbul CHOREOGRAPH their own stunts and dances in the show Imlie

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. In the recent episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar Arjun Bijlani yet again asked about their relationship status. Aryan aka Fahmaan reveals that they choreograph all their stunts and dance sequences only when it is beyond their capacity then the professionals come. Sumbul, Neelima Ji, Fahmaan and all of them practice gymnastics.

In the upcoming episode, Cheeni stays brave in front of Girish and right when Girish is about to attack, Aryan comes and saves her. They bond over nicknames such as Sugar and Hero. Here, Imlie is searching for Cheeni, when Aryan tries to know the truth, Girish runs away and calls Malini that he has to now hide from everyone as someone saved the reporter's daughter.

The police finally arrive and bring Cheeni to Imlie. She tells Imlie about Aryan and reveals she could thank him right away as he is here. Cheeni takes Imlie to Aryan but when he opens the door, she turns, Will Aryan and Imlie finally meet?

What will happen now?

