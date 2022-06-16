INTRIGUING Here's what Aneri Vajani packed for KKK12 instead of clothes and stunt gears

MUMBAI : The most anticipated show of the year, Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has already begun shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. While the contestants are competing in the show, behind the scenes, they share a really tight bond. Some have found new friends and some have established new relations while shooting for the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'There wasn't a reason to deny the show' Jannat Zubair on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, her fears and more

Well, now Chetna Pande to her Instagram to reveal what did Aneri Vajani bring with her to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in South Africa, looking at her drawers it is for sure that after packing these many munchies there wouldn't be any place for her clothes or anything in the bags. Chetna tells the fans that the place isn't a supermarket but Aneri's room filled with food.

Check out the video:

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted stunts. We can't wait to see what this new season has to reveal, with such an interesting team of contestants.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! This is when the shoot will begin, show to go on air on this date

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

