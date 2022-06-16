INTRIGUING Here's what Aneri Vajani packed for KKK12 instead of clothes and stunt gears

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted stunts.

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 11:51
Aneri Vajani

MUMBAI : The most anticipated show of the year, Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has already begun shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. While the contestants are competing in the show, behind the scenes, they share a really tight bond. Some have found new friends and some have established new relations while shooting for the show.

Well, now Chetna Pande to her Instagram to reveal what did Aneri Vajani bring with her to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in South Africa, looking at her drawers it is for sure that after packing these many munchies there wouldn't be any place for her clothes or anything in the bags. Chetna tells the fans that the place isn't a supermarket but Aneri's room filled with food. 

Check out the video: 

We can't wait to see what this new season has to reveal, with such an interesting team of contestants. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 
 

MUNAWAR FARUQUI Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Nishant Bhat Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh Aneri Vajani Mohit Malik Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 TellyChakkar
