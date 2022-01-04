INTRIGUING! Here's what Harshad Chopda's Tere Liye co-star Anupriya Kapoor is up to THESE DAYS

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly-world

Harshad Chopda has been making the fans fall for him since 2006, one of his most adored shows has been Tere Liye. His character Anurag had turned him into every teen's crush and now with Yeh Rishta, he is still the charmer. Well, talking about Tere Liye, the dapper starred with Anupriya Kapoor who began her career with Miley Jab Hum Tum. But the show Tere Liye did turntables for both Harshad and Anupriya for sure.

Well, recently Anupriya launched her new venture, the gorgeous much has turned into a baker and she has been spreading joy with those beautiful desserts under the name Lylac Bakery Shop. Well, the actress has been a part of the showbiz for a while, she was last seen in Laal Ishq.

Check out her new venture:

Talking about Harshad, fans are already in love with him as Dr Abhimanyu Birla, the dapper has been treating his fans with his washboard abs and dreamy dance sequences in the show, well, we had exclusively updated about the emotional dance sequence coming soon.

