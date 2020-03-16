INTRIGUING! From Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Karan V Grover has been the most adored co-star

With Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Sayli has been quite open about how amazing is it to work with him and she enjoys the scenes that they have together. Well, that surely makes Karan the most adored actor with his current shows.

MUMBAI :Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai's Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe have intriguing advice for the fans

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

Talking about the dapper he has always been full of energy on the sets, and his co-stars have a great revelation that he has been the most adored co-stars on the sets. Shalini Kapoor who worked with him in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revealed that Karan has been her most favourite co-star and would love to work with him again. 

In Udaariyaan, every co-actor of his revealed that he has been a great co-star, friend and also guided them whenever needed. He holds an infectious energy when he is on the sets and people love working with him. 

Also read:EXCLUSIVE! 'For me it has to be a good actor' says Sandiip Sikcand as he gets CANDID about choosing Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe, his vision and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

