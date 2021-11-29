INTRIGUING! Meet popular television actors and their lesser-known wives

MUMBAI: Indian television has witnessed a lot of popular actors over the span of years.

We have seen so many actors wowing us with their stellar performance in the show.

These actors have touched next-level success with their projects and have become household names for their performance.

However, these actors have kept their personal life quite private and we are hardly aware of their families, especially their spouses.

So, let's take a look at actors who are family throughout the country but their wives are not that known.

1. Ronit Roy and Neelam

He was the heartthrob of the nation and he is still one. Ronit has never failed to impress the viewers with his amazing performances in movies and TV shows. The actor is quite popular, however, his wife Neelam has kept herself away from the media glare. Though we often see Ronit sharing pictures with his darling wife, not many are aware of her.

2. Mrunal Jain and Sweety Jain

He is known for his roles in shows like Uttaran, Hitler Didi, Bandhan, Bandini among others. A lot of people know Mrunal but there are not many who know about Mrunal's wife Sweety. The actor married Sweety a few years back whom he met through a common friend.

3. Amar Upadhyay and Hetal Upadhyay

He is known for his role Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhii Bahu Thii. The actor is currently seen in Molkki. Well, Amar is a household name but not many are aware of his wife Hetal who is an engineer by profession.

4. Barun Sobti and Pashmeen

The heartthrob of the nation broke several hearts when the news about his marriage with Pashmeen broke in the media. She was Barun's school sweetheart and after a long-distance relationship for a long time, the duo tied the knot. Well, Barun is also a private person and always keeps his family away from the media glare. This is why we don't usually get to see Barun and her family, especially his wife Pashmeen.

5. Kiku Sharda and Priyanka

The ace comedian became a household name for his several portrayals in films and comedy shows. Kiku is quite popular among the fans but no one is aware of his wife Priyanka. He even participated with Priyanka in Nach Baliye 6.

6. Dilip Joshi and Jaymala Joshi

He is ruling hearts ever since he has started playing the role of Jetha Lal in Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta. The actor is known for keeping his personal life extremely under wraps. We all know that Dilip is married and has two kids. However, we don't often spot him with his wife Jaymala who is a housewife.

