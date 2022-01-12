INTRIGUING! New look of Rudraksh made RuSha the TRENDING COUPLE of the day

MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular show ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ is most loved for its unconventional storyline. The show is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track.

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi are the lead couple in the show playing the characters of Dr Preesha Srinivasan and Rudraksh Khurana. They both are very active on social media and always give clues to their fans about their upcoming episode. As we see in this picture, Rudraksh has totally transformed his looks and it is hard to recognize him. The look indeed turned the duo trending.

Check out the picture.

Fans are shocked and surprised to see his new look. Moreover, they are curious to know what made Rudraksh don this attire.

Meanwhile, in the track we see, Rudraksh leaves a letter for Ruhi before leaving the place. Ruhi gets emotional and she rushes to meet Rudraksh requesting Preesha to let her go. Why is Rudraksh leaving Ruhi?

