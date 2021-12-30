INTRIGUING! These celebs bagged Rajan Shahi's TOP Shows without an audition

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of news for fans and avid readers.

Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster show for Star Bharat. The show is set to be a romantic saga.

Rajan Shahi is has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting storyline.

Well, did you know? Rajan Shahi selected these stars without an audition, here's who were the actors.

Ami Trivedi

In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar, Ami had spoken about bagging the role, 'Rajanji was very convinced, I remember when I had auditioned for Anupamaa, things were moving ahead at that point of time, although things didn't work out back then. He assured me that he would cast me in something just like this that I would really enjoy. He was really confident about it and that does leave a little pressure on me and here we are now.'

Pragati Mehra

We asked her about what made her agree to Yeh Rishta, she revealed 'When Rajan Ji called me and he called me himself, he had not told me about the show, he only mentioned the character brief that I have a character for you and trust me this would be one of the best roles. The sheer fact that he called me was enough for me to agree. I was waiting to work with him for a long time. The last show I did was Bidaai and now I am here with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Whenever I used to meet him, I used to tease him about it and yes it did take 14 years from Bidaai to Yeh Rishta. When I signed the contract, I came to know that I was joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was a surprise to me too.'

Aneri Vajani

The actress has been nailing Malvika's character in Anupamaa, here's how she bagged it, ' It's a cult show so nothing better than that. Rajan Sir had this blind belief in me, he spoke to me for almost an hour and without any look test or audition, he said, 'Welcome on Board', we all know that in today's world it is really difficult to bag the tiniest character without audition so I have my fingers crossed that what he has written for me would be Dhamakedaar.'

Well, we are loving these characters, and you all?

