INTRIGUING! These prominent actors from Anupamaa and Swaran Ghar have a mythological connection

Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 every week. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Well, talking about Swaran Ghar, the show has been the most anticipated show in recent times. The show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, and the concept is not only heart-touching but makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family.

We have found an interesting connection between the two shows. Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna and Swaran Ghar's Rohit Chaudhary were a part of this mythological show together. They were seen together in Chandra Nandini, little did we know that today both the actors shall become the most prominent part of two massive shows. While Anupamaa has been on the top stall, Swaran Ghar is slowly catching the pace and coming forward to the stalls.



Check out the post:



What do you think about this connection?



