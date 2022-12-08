INTRIGUING TRIVIA! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rajiv Adatia's hidden talent

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn't give Rohit a chance to get angry. The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.  

 

MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

Rajiv has been entertaining the viewers and the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, now we got our hands on a video that revealed his hidden talent of Rajiv, not just as a model but he also sings, and what a fabulous singer he is, check it out: 

Rajiv is one of the most entertaining contestants on the show and he also aces all stunts and faces his fears.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode of the show is filled with entertainment and lots of fun.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video