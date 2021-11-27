INTRIGUING: ‘THIS’ is what Anusha Dandekar has to say about Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal; the answer is sure to SURPRISE YOU!

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra, being in the Bigg Boss house has also raised many questions on his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

Better known as VJ Anusha, she was questioned quite a lot on whether she will be entering Bigg Boss 15 and she clarified how she has not been approached nor is she interested.

Anusha Dandekar recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram and shared some of the questions that came her way. Being the sport she is, VJ Anusha even shared the question “Do y miss (an animated face screaming no)” While we cannot see who the fan asked she’s missing, the host’s answer answered that.

Anusha Dandekar wrote, "Heyyyy okay I’m just so terrible at Twitter these last couple of years! Let’s do a QNA here… the strangest questions will get answers! Shall we start… if anyone is still here on my Twitter page hehe… missed you! Ask me anything strange now! Gooo!"

A fan asked her, "Have you been dating anyone and will you be on any new shows? (You did ask for strange Qs)" She replied, "I haven’t and I’m not doing any new show just yet but hopefully sooon, just for the show part not dating part. (winking face and smiling face with smiling eyes emojis)."

Recently, Anusha had also spoken about her current relationship status. On Instagram Stories, she had said, “Single, sexy and free. Making my own money!” Earlier in August, rumours of break up gained stream after Jason deleted all the photos of Anusha Dandekar from his Instagram page.

On Thursday, when she was asked, "If you built an empire...what would be your first rule in the rule book Answerrrrr!", she replied, "Let Karma be immediately received! Good or Bad… I believe everyone will strive to be kinder to each other !"

A user also asked her, "Hello @VJAnusha what's your opinion about Pratik Sehajpal as you spent some time with him?" She replied, "I think he’s really sweet and funny… Red heart And he always used to say lovely things to me…I even danced with him once! And I believe he was following me on insta and now someone told me he isn’t, so now I’m hurt."

Anusha was also asked, "Have u ever got up in between the sleep at midnight and craved for ur fav food?" She replied, "Omg yes and it was a burger and fries!!! That I used to eat in Australia at the corner shop from my school! It was the beeessst!"

A person wrote, "Why does a society identify a woman by her relationship and not by her achievements??? why isn't a successful woman given the same respect like a man..." She said, "We are changing that! May be slowly but it’s still progress… and hopefully, future generations won’t have to fight the fight!"

"Ever licked your foot? (you asked for the strangest questions, right?)" asked a fan. She replied, "Bahahahaahaha I guess this counts as strangest so far! And the answer is No! Hahaha eww although my feet are always clean!"

How quirky do you find these questions and answers? Let us know in the comments below!

CREDIT: HT