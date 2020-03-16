INTRIGUING! Yeh Rishta's Ami Trivedi was the potential choice for these two iconic characters Anupamaa and Dayaben

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Ami Trivedi has become a household name in the industry, with her initial days with shows on Sony Sab and now with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress has been touching the skies. We had exclusively revealed to the fans that she was the first choice for Anupamaa and later Rupali Ganguly was finalised for the role, well, this isn't the only role but even she was offered the iconic character of Daya ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah initially and later Disha Vakani bagged the character and transformed it into one of the most iconic characters of the Television Industry.

Ami has been nailing her performance as Manjari in the show, as we see her repertoire the character is completely opposite from what she has done for all these years and this has surely brought her closer to the audience. We couldn't imagine her as a mother of Harshad Chopda, but she does it so convincingly that the mother-son duo have turned into one of the most adored and celebrated characters currently.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta, Abhimanyu takes Akshara to a garden and tells her that their families are very different. He asks her to promise him that she wouldn't try to change them. They then reach home when Mahima taunts them that they are back so soon. Abhimanyu tells them that Akshara has an interview with a charitable organization. Harshvardhan tells her that initially, she can only get work at these places with her qualification, to which Akshara tells him that to work at a charitable organization she doesn't need qualifications but a passion.

