INTRIGUING! Yet another connection between Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 2nd generation's popular Jodi Kartik and Naira played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The duo were a massive hit for long 6 years and they played their characters with such finesse
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 11:36
Shivangi-moshin

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly- world. 

Also read: Omg! Here's proof that Shivangi Joshi has a special connection with this character of YRKKH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 2nd generation's popular Jodi Kartik and Naira played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The duo were a massive hit for long 6 years and they played their characters with such finesse. Fans not only adored them for their chemistry onscreen but also waited to know more about their bond offscreen. 

Well apart from Yeh Rishta and their music videos there is yet another connection between the two, both of them have such charming siblings who could be the next big star on television just like them. 

Shivangi Joshi 's sister Sheetal Joshi looks like Shivangi's mini version. Both siblings are often seen having fun together, Sheetal is an absolute stunner and she would surely make it big into television if she plans on entering. Currently, she is a fashion and travel vlogger and she doing decently well with that. 

Mohsin Khan's brother Sajjad Khan is an influencer and the dapper has got good looks to die for. He is often seen with Mohsin in some intriguing reels and adventures, well, it is sure that Sajjad is the next big star in making. We cannot wait to see when would the dapper plan on taking the big break. 

Also read: Interesting Trivia! Check out what Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are up to post exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin Khan Shivangi Joshi Sheetal Joshi Sajjad Khan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kartik Goenka Naira Goenka Kaira StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 11:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
INTRIGUING! Yet another connection between Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly- world. Also read:...
Shocking! Maniesh Paul get massively trolled on this behaviour, netizens are saying Ek movie mein itna attitude aur ego a Gaya
MUMBAI: Anchor and actor Maniesh Paul has been winning the hearts of the fans over them with his amazing acting and...
PATHETIC! Paakhi CURSES Sai for snatching away the love of her life once again Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is witnessing some painful moments.Samrat has lost his life and it...
WOW! Appnapan actress Rajshree Thakur has starred in THIS popular fantasy action-comedy Bollywood movie
MUMBAI: Shaadi Mubarak actress Rajshree Thakur is once again set to be back on small screens with her brand new show....
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty confirms that the shoot of the series has began with this daredevil video
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Exclusive! “Just being on sets inspires me and keeps me going” Gagan Arora on his acting inspiration
MUMBAI: Actor Gagan Arora has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution, we...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Maniesh Paul get massively trolled on this behaviour, netizens are saying Ek movie mein itna attitude aur ego a Gaya
Shocking! Maniesh Paul get massively trolled on this behaviour, netizens are saying Ek movie mein itna attitude aur ego a Gaya
Latest Video