INTRIGUING! Yet another connection between Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 2nd generation's popular Jodi Kartik and Naira played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The duo were a massive hit for long 6 years and they played their characters with such finesse. Fans not only adored them for their chemistry onscreen but also waited to know more about their bond offscreen.

Well apart from Yeh Rishta and their music videos there is yet another connection between the two, both of them have such charming siblings who could be the next big star on television just like them.

Shivangi Joshi 's sister Sheetal Joshi looks like Shivangi's mini version. Both siblings are often seen having fun together, Sheetal is an absolute stunner and she would surely make it big into television if she plans on entering. Currently, she is a fashion and travel vlogger and she doing decently well with that.

Mohsin Khan's brother Sajjad Khan is an influencer and the dapper has got good looks to die for. He is often seen with Mohsin in some intriguing reels and adventures, well, it is sure that Sajjad is the next big star in making. We cannot wait to see when would the dapper plan on taking the big break.

