INTRIGUING! You wouldn't get over the CHAVAN ACCENT of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Chavans

The show is doing well on the TRP chart and along with that, the actors are also giving stellar performances. We have seen how Sai and Virat's life is once again set to see a major problem.

Now, Aishwarya Sharma took to her Instagram setting yet another trend with the Chavans, you wouldn't want to miss their Chavan accents and their signature dialogue. Check out the video:

Currently, in the show, Samrat and Sunny get confused and ask Mohit to say clearly about the matter. Mohit recalls seeing Virat and Shruti and gets anxious. Meanwhile, Virat checks the time and rushes to attend Sai's felicitation ceremony. On the other side, Mohit tells Samrat about seeing Virat with a woman inside the hotel. Pulkit calls Sai on stage but she stays lost searching for Virat. He hurriedly comes to the award function and gets excited hearing the announcement made for Sai.

Talking about the show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is an adaptation of Kusum Dola. According to Kusum Dola, the protagonist Sai will get Shivani Bua married again and this time the marriage will last and this would bring her bond closer with the family. Now, in Ghum will Sai get Shivani married again and take the track similar to the Bengali show.

