Iqbal Khan’s take on today’s television shows

MUMBAI: Iqbal Khan is one of the most popular and handsome actors. He has acted in several soaps such as Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Dil Se Dil Tak and Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai to name a few.

He is currently shooting in Lucknow for his upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani which features Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal. The actor who is also seen in the television show Tumhari Pakhi spoke about why he isn't seen much on television these days. To this, Iqbal said to India Times that there is a phase in which television is going through where the makers have not been experimenting much with good content.

He added that even if they have experimented with something, it has gone wrong. Most of the broadcasters today think that the Indian audience needs spoon feeding of concepts like days, bhoots, and makkhis. But the best part is that even today top shows on television are neither mythological or folklore stories. They are regular family dramas. Never say never but he somehow doesn't see himself playing a naag or a bhoot. He has not done any such kind of stuff before and God has been really kind to him that he has got shows which have not been typical drama type shows that we have on the small screen today. Television has seen its best phase when shows like Shanti, Hum Log, Kyunki... were made. People used to start watching TV from 8 pm and sit till midnight. But now it doesn't happen so.

Further speaking about not being open to doing mythological or historical shows, the actor said that he was offered to play Lord Shiva and he had done his homework for that and was excited to play one but at the last minute he didn’t do it for the only reason that such shows require a lot of time even in the making. But TV today, after a month or so, it doesn’t give you that much of the time for such a show. Iqbal feels on television, even today, romance, relationships, family these things always work. There are so many good shows which are approved for their uniqueness but by the time they go on air, they are changed and mostly for the worst.

On being blamed for a show’s shut down after Iqbal left being unsatisfied because of its storyline, the actor opened up saying that it is very easy for the makers to say that the actor has left hence they shut the show. Iqbal doesn’t believe television actors have that kind of power. There are so many shows which have worked wonderfully even after the main lead’s exit. So yes he was blamed for leaving two of his shows after he was not satisfied with the storyline, which was not what was originally narrated and promised to him. But he had done a show like Karam Apna Apna a long time back which he left after some time, but even after that, it worked for two years. So it is because the story was going downhill that the show couldn’t garner TRPs, not because he left it.