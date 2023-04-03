Ira Sone of Kumkum fame all set to make her comeback on Tv after 7 years with Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya

Ira has been part of many other Television shows like ‘Kumkum‘, ‘Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ among others.
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. 

Actress Ira Sone who has been away from Tv shows for the last 7 years will be seen in the show as Nidhi Hinduja, sister of Anjali Hinduja (Sonal Vengurlekar) and ex-fiance of Arjun (Shakti Arora). Nidhi will make attempts to sort out issues with Arjun. Ira said she is excited to be making her comeback after so long and that too with such a popular show.

Last seen in the show ‘Desh Ki Beti Nandini’, Ira said, “Kundali Bhagya’ is one of the most popular shows and being a part of it is a huge honour. I am really happy to be back on television after 7 years, that too with such a big hit show. I’m playing the character of Nidhi, a positive and caring girl.”

Ira has been part of many other Television shows like ‘Kumkum‘, ‘Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ among others. She further added, “She is madly in love with Arjun and always does what is best for him. It is a challenging role and I truly hope the audience enjoys watching me on screen once again in this fresh and new avatar.”

Are you excited to see Ira in Kundali Bhagya?

Let us know in the comments below.

