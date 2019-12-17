Irfan Pathan and Brian Lara make a special appearance on MasterChef-6!

MUMBAI: Master Chef India is one of the country’s most loved cooking reality shows. The show which kick-started in 2010 changed the entire outlook of the Indian audience towards cooking shows and cooking altogether. The 6th season airing on Star Plus has enticed television audiences from its first episode itself. The trio of celebrity chefs – Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia have been setting up interesting tasks for all the aspirants who have geared up to win the title of Master Chef.

The viewers of MasterChef-6 are in for a treat with its upcoming special episode which will feature some of the best commentators of the cricketing world! Legends like Brian Lara, Irfan Pathan, Hemang Badani, Parthiv Patel and more will be seen indulging their taste buds with the choicest of dishes prepared by the contestants of Master Chef.

All the 3 judges along with the commentators had a fantastic time tasting the masterpieces cooked by the participants at a premium restaurant in Mumbai. It was a wonderful moment for all the chefs as they got a once in a lifetime opportunity to prepare food for the legends of the cricketing world. Can’t wait to watch the upcoming episode of MasterChef Season 6.