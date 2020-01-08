News

Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh pose for a cool picture

08 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh posed for a happy picture and the glimpse will make you happy, too.

Well, Irfan, who announced his retirement on Saturday, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein he can be seen posing with Harbhajan, who is married to Bollywood actress Geeta Basra. The picture is from the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati.

In the caption, he mentioned that he was glad that they were there. He also praised the crowd at Guwahati. 'It was great crowd at #Guwahati despite match not being played the energy from them was special. Glad we were there,' read his caption. We absolutely loved how both the buddies posed for the camera.

Irfan, who is gearing up for his film debut, later shared a video wherein he can be seen waving at the excited crowd who were there to enjoy the cricket tournament. He captioned the video as, 'Thank you for all the love #greatful.'

To this, popular television actor Nakuul Mehta commented, 'Classic'.

