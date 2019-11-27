News

Irfan Pathan and his son’s photo with an OWL is CUTE

MUMBAI: Irfan Pathan has a huge fan following. He has been winning hearts of cricket lovers with his sport skills. After wooing cricket freaks, he is gearing up for his acting debut.

The cricketer, who is all set to make his acting debut in South Indian movie, is quite active on social media. He recently treated his fans to an adorable video which showcased him enjoying Shikara ride with his tiny tot, Imran. And now, he has shared another picture from his Singapore diary. The picture seems to be from their night safari. It sees the father-son duo posing in front of an owl. Irfan wrote a witty caption. “There are two #owl in this pic,” reads his caption.

Speaking about his film, Irfan is all set to make his acting debut in South Indian film starring South superstar Vikram. The film is tentatively titled Vikram 58. The film will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu who is known for films like Imaikka Nodigal and Demonte Colony.

