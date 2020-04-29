Irfan Pathan becomes his brother Yusuf Pathan’s ‘barber’; check

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, we saw many celebrities donning the hat of a hairstylist. Earlier, Anushka Sharma gave her hubby Virat Kohli a new hairstyle while Rajkummar Rao turned his girlfriend Patralekha’s hairstylist. Now, joining the list is Irfan Pathan.

Well, the cricketer turned hairstylist for his brother and cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

Yusuf Pathan took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures. One is a collage which shows his before and after look. The other picture reveals the ‘barber’.

Yusuf Pathan, in a hilarious way, captioned his post as, “Before and after courtesy : @irfanpathan_official swipe to see the barber;) #barber #home #brother”

This post won their fans’ hearts. Fans showered love on the brothers via their comments. While one social media user commented, ‘Sir aapdono bhai best ho hamesha ese hi sath rehna’, another wrote, ‘Best brothers and nice haircut.’

Take a look at Yusuf Pathan’s post right here:

Did you like the hairstyle that Irfan Pathan gave to Yusuf Pathan? The two are indeed setting major sibling goals.

What do you think about the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section and stay tuned to this space for more updates.