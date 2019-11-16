News

Irfan Pathan looks HANDSOME in his latest picture

MUMBAI: Cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is gearing up to make his film debut, makes sure to treat his fans by sharing his pictures. 

His Instagram profile gives us a glimpse of his professional as well as personal life. He has once again shared a picture. In his latest picture, he looks handsome, and he captioned the same as, “Have a great Friday everyone #jummahmubarak #peace.” 

Speaking about his film, Irfan is all set to make his acting debut in South Indian movie starring South superstar Vikram. The film is tentatively titled Vikram 58. The film will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu who is known for films like Imaikka Nodigal and Demonte Colony.
