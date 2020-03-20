News

Irfan Pathan looks HANDSOME in these throwback pictures from his New Zealand diaries

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is gearing up to make his film debut with Cobra, makes sure to treat his fans by sharing his pictures.

His Instagram profile gives us a glimpse of his professional as well as personal life. He has 1.6m followers on Instagram and he makes sure to keep treating fans by regularly sharing posts. This indeed is a beautiful way to remain in touch with fans. He has once again shared a few pictures and these are throwback clicks from his New Zealand diaries. In the pictures, he can be seen donning all-white outfit, looking handsome and suave. He captioned his post, “#throwback to one of the best trip to new Zealnd.”

His fans and followers went gaga over his pictures. They made comments like ‘Masha Allah’, ‘Jabardast lag rahe ho bhai’, ‘Great Bhai mere irfan’.

Take a look below and share your thoughts in the comment section.

