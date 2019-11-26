Irfan Pathan misses Kashmir

MUMBAI: Cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is all set to make his acting debut, is missing Kashmir!

Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a sweet video. In the same, he can be seen enjoying Shikara ride with his tiny tot. He donned a blue T-shirt teamed up with jeans, while his kid sported a yellow and blue combination outfit. The duo looked adorable in the video.

Irfan captioned his post as, “Missing that beautiful place #Kashmir #Srinagar #dallake #heavenonearth.”

Speakingabout his film, Irfan is all set to make his acting debut in South Indian filmstarring South superstar Vikram. The film is tentatively titled Vikram 58. Thefilm will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu who is known for films like ImaikkaNodigal and Demonte Colony.