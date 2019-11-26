News

Irfan Pathan misses Kashmir

26 Nov 2019 08:26 PM

MUMBAI: Cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is all set to make his acting debut, is missing Kashmir!

Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a sweet video. In the same, he can be seen enjoying Shikara ride with his tiny tot. He donned a blue T-shirt teamed up with jeans, while his kid sported a yellow and blue combination outfit. The duo looked adorable in the video.

Irfan captioned his post as, “Missing that beautiful place #Kashmir #Srinagar #dallake #heavenonearth.”

Missing that beautifulplace #Kashmir #Srinagar #dallake #heavenonearth
 Speakingabout his film, Irfan is all set to make his acting debut in South Indian filmstarring South superstar Vikram. The film is tentatively titled Vikram 58. Thefilm will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu who is known for films like ImaikkaNodigal and Demonte Colony. 
வணக்கம் மக்களே.. நடிப்புலகில் முதல் படி எடுத்து வைக்கும்எனக்கு மிகவும் உதவியாய் இருந்த தமிழ் மக்களுக்கு நன்றி.. முதல் schedule நல்லபடியாமுடிஞ்சாச்சு.. மீண்டும் எல்லாரையும் சந்திக்க "I'mwaiting"  #chiyaanvikram58Greetings (Vanakkam) All.. Thanks to all Tamilians for helping my first step inacting.. First schedule completed successfully.. I'm waiting to seeeveryone again..

A postshared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on

 
