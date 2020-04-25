Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Kaif send across Ramadan wishes to their fans and urge them to pray at home; check

MUMBAI: The Holy month of Ramadan has started and celebrities are making sure to wish their fans via social media. Popular cricketers Mohammad Kaif, Mohammad Shami and Irfan Pathan too took to Instagram to do the same.

As the world is dealing with a tough time because of coronavirus outbreak, the trio urged fans to pray at home.

Irfan Pathan shared a video wherein he said why Roja is important this month. Motivating fans, he also explained that one can observe it in a better way this month as everyone is at home. He captioned his video as, “Ramadan Mubarak everyone #stayhome #staysafe follow #lockdown #moreprayer.” Check out his video below.

Mohammad Shami shared a picture featuring him in traditional attire. Wishing fans and urging them to stay home, he wrote beside the picture, “Ramadan Kareem! May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and gives you a healthy life.stay home stay safe” Take a look below.

Mohammad Kaif too posted a video. He urged his fans to follow lockdown rules and advised them to observe Ramadan by staying home. He also urged worshippers to pray for those who are putting their own safety at risk to care for others. “Aap sabhi ko #RamadanMubarak .

#stayhomestaysafe #ramadan,” read his caption. Check out his post right here:

Keep reading this space for more updates.