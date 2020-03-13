News

Irfan Pathan tells us the STORY of every kid in a super ADORABLE way; check

13 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Some children love spending time in the water. Water play makes them happy. In fact, swimming pools unleash adults’ inner child too. On a similar note, cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his acting debut with the film Cobra, has shared the story of every child in a super adorable way.    

 Irfan took to Instagram and shared a picture wherein he can be seen spending time with his child in a swimming pool. Going by his baby’s expression, it seems he enjoyed a lot while being there and was not in a mood to leave the swimming pool while Irfan had a smile on his face. If you are a water baby, his picture will make you feel like jumping into a swimming pool right now.

 Irfan’s caption is totally relatable as he wrote, “Nah Daddy don’t take me out of the pool... #story of every #kid @imrankpathan_official #water #swimming” Check out his post right here:

Adorable picture! Isn’t it?

Coming back to Cobra, it is Chiyaan Vikram’s 58th film and is being directed by Imaikkaa Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film will see Irfan Pathan in the role of a Turkish Interpol officer. Produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios, it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language.

