Irksome! Kundali Bhagya’s Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali gets annoyed by this common question asked by guys | Deets Inside

In the midst of the storyline of the show, Sonal aka Anjali is really irritated by a common question asked by the guys. She took to her social media and uploaded a video.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 21:01
Irksome! Kundali Bhagya’s Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali gets annoyed by this common question asked by guys | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

Also read: Wow! Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya achieves this BIG MILESTONE; Abhishek Kapur, Sanjay Gagnani, and more actors celebrate | Deets Inside

Post leap we all have witnessed a major change in the show. Now in the upcoming episode, we will see that Arjun Suryavanshi aka Karan Luthra would recreate the whole scene of the Bollywood film – Karz. Arjun will recreate how Karan and Preeta’s love story began and how he faced a betrayal from her and her elder brother Rishabh Luthra. Meanwhile, during this situation, Preeta and Rishabh would be shocked to see this and Preeta would give a tight slap to Arjun/ Karan and a major revelation would take place as well.

Also read: Wow! Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya achieves this BIG MILESTONE; Abhishek Kapur, Sanjay Gagnani, and more actors celebrate | Deets Inside

In the midst of the storyline of the show, Sonal aka Anjali is really irritated by a common question asked by the guys. She took to her social media and uploaded a video and captioned it, “Saare ladke ek hi sawaal q puchte hain?”

The boy’s voiceover in the video is quizzing her that is he the first guy she loves the most? To which she replied, “Saare ladke ek hi sawaal q puchte hain?”

Have a look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonal Vengurlekar (@sonal_1206)

Well, ladies, have you all faced such an annoying situation?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news and gossip, stay gripped to tellychakkar.com

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 21:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: Oh No! Raavi’s social media fever comes with consequences
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Preesha sees Rudraksh as her murderer
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Udaariyaan: Challenge Accepted! Fateh and Tejo leave the house, cute moments ahead
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Woah! Nobody can rock denims as effortlessly as Karishma Tanna, check out her beautiful collection of denims here
MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is a well-known and brilliant actress in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the diva...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Characters like Samrat never die', Yogendra Vikram Singh on his reaction to all the love received for his character in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, special message for his fans and more
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh, garnered immense love even after his exit from...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rajiv Adatia and Faisal Shaikh are super UPSET with Makers; Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi kickstarted its journey with a bang for its 12th season.  Ace filmmaker Rohit...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside
Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside
Latest Video