Irksome! Kundali Bhagya’s Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali gets annoyed by this common question asked by guys | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

Post leap we all have witnessed a major change in the show. Now in the upcoming episode, we will see that Arjun Suryavanshi aka Karan Luthra would recreate the whole scene of the Bollywood film – Karz. Arjun will recreate how Karan and Preeta’s love story began and how he faced a betrayal from her and her elder brother Rishabh Luthra. Meanwhile, during this situation, Preeta and Rishabh would be shocked to see this and Preeta would give a tight slap to Arjun/ Karan and a major revelation would take place as well.

In the midst of the storyline of the show, Sonal aka Anjali is really irritated by a common question asked by the guys. She took to her social media and uploaded a video and captioned it, “Saare ladke ek hi sawaal q puchte hain?”

The boy’s voiceover in the video is quizzing her that is he the first guy she loves the most? To which she replied, “Saare ladke ek hi sawaal q puchte hain?”

Well, ladies, have you all faced such an annoying situation?

Do let us know your views on the same.

