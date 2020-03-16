Irksome! Netizens express disappointment towards SSK 2's upcoming supernatural track; say, "Finally on the old track of SSK1"

MUMBAI :Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.



Recently, the previous track got wrapped up, where Ishita’s truth was revealed and the people came to know about Kavya’s pregnancy.



And now, the show is gearing up for a thrilling track with a touch of supernatural elements. Reema aka Tanya Sharma would be seen under the control of supernatural powers and seeing her in this state, Simar aka Radhika Muthukumar will be left shocked.

On the other hand, Vivaan aka Karan Sharma would be missing her and Badi Maa Geetanjali Devi aka Jayati Bhatia would develop hatred for Reema. A lot of effort would be put in by Simar and Aarav aka Avinash Mukherjee, to support their family and bring them through the hurdle.



Well after seeing the latest promo of Sasural Simar Ka 2, fans have expressed their disappointment and passed their comments on the same as well.



Have a look at the comments below!

Well, guys are you excited about the upcoming track?

Do let us know your views.



