Irksome! Netizens slam the makers of Kumkum Bhagya as Rhea always wins over Prachi

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir, played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

The lead couple has always received immense love from the fans. Their fans consider them one of the iconic couples in the telly town.

Talking about the current track, we saw in the past few episodes that Prachi is trying to prove that the kid is of Ranbir but due to the planning of Rhea and Aliya Buji, Sid gives a false statement saying the kid is his after which Ranbir faces a dreaded accident and on the other hand, Prachi gets kidnapped.

Well, after witnessing the current track of Kumkum Bhagya the fans and viewers of the show feel that the makers are symbolising that evil is good and the real good cannot win over it. In short, the fans felt that Prachi cannot win over Rhea.

Hence, they passed several comments on the current track.

Have a look at these comments.

