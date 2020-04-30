Irrfan Khan proved that a good actor needs only one scene to prove his might as an actor: Aakash Dabhade

MUMBAI: The legendary actor par excellence Irrfan Khan breathed his last yesterday. He lost the battle to the deadly disease and left the world for his heavenly abode.

The news has come as a shock to many including Bollywood biggies and normal citizens of the country.

Irrfan has touched many lives and inspired many with his craft of work.

Maharaja Ki Jai Ho actor Aakash Dabhade shared his experience shooting with Irrkan Khan in a candid chat with TellyChakkar.

He said, “I received the news that Irrfan sir was admitted in Kokilaben hospital on Tuesday and since then I was praying for his speedy recovery. Yesterday, I heard the news of his demise with disbelief and shock. I have been a great admirer of his work and his fan since I was a child and used to watch him on TV in the serial ‘Chandrakanta’. Since then I have been following his work and every time I saw him on screen I used to be amazed by his performance and unique style of acting. He was one of the few actors who would express through his pauses and eyes. In his amazing filmography, he did a cameo in a film ‘Aaja Nachle’ I distinctly remember one scene of his with Divya Dutta because of the way he performed; the pauses he took, the movement of his eyes, that dialogue delivery was just so amazing. That cameo scene just etched on my memory and he proved that a good actor just needs one scene to prove his might as an actor”

Have a look at their picture:

Aakash further added, “I was lucky to have got a chance to work with him. I shot for a TV commercial with him and was so excited on the day of shoot just to watch him perform, rehearse, talk. He was a man of few words but full of expressions. I complimented him on his recent success which was the jungle book where he lend his voice for the character of Baloo and we had a brief chat about it and I was glad to share screen space, talk with an artist of his stature. Now, on his demise he is on everybody’s timeline, status, memories, this suggests how he has impacted our minds and heart just by being so easy and casual on camera and being authentic off camera. Truly a legend. Love you forever Irrfan sir and thank you for all the memories... May his soul rest in peace”.

We hope Irrfan is in a better place.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.