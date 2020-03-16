Irritating! Netizens pass derogatory remarks for Rubina Dilaik as the actress poses in a bikini, see reactions

Rubina Dilaik is enjoying vacations in Mumbai after impressing her fans with her performance in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently one of the most trending small screen stars. As of now, she’s impressing her fans with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Meanwhile, the actress recently returned to the city after completing the KKK shoot in South Africa. Currently, she’s vacationing in a hill station in Maharashtra and recently she shared a bikini video of herself but netizens started trolling and fat-shaming her.

Rubina Dilaik – who is currently vacationing at a hill station, left everyone’s jaw dropped after sharing her video wearing a bikini. Although her fans were super impressed, but few netizens weren’t pleased with her figure as they fat-shamed and started trolling her for sharing such video.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Ashlil….when u don’t have an bikini body why to flaunt….” another wrote, “U don’t have a sexy figure then why,” a third user wrote, “What d nonsense is dis ??? Bikniii phn kr hi followers bdhyngy inky,” a fifth user wrote, “Himachal ki beti besharam ho gai,” another commented, “Chhoti bahu hamare garke niyam bhul gai tum.

This is not the first time Rubina Dilaik has been fat-shamed, earlier she was trolled post-COVID. Dilaik started her acting career in Chotti Bahu and later she became prominent in Shakti, where she portrayed Soumya Singh, a transgender woman. She entered Bigg Boss 14 with her husband Abhinav and even won the season. She’s currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show KKK12.


Credit: Koimoi

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 16:57

