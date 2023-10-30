Isha Malviya admits her relationship with Samarth Jurel, apologises the latter for her actions

MUMBAI: This weeks Bigg Boss 17 is filled with twists and turns and this weekend ka vaar surely raised the temperature as Isha Malviya’s boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the house. The weekend was filled with extra dose of drama as the love triangle was most talked about in the previous episode. 

Isha, was seen admitting her fault and apologising to Samarth and admitting her relationship with the latter. She said, “I am so sorry I couldn’t understand I saw you and I got scared and didn’t want to admit it on national television but yes now I have accepted it and I am sorry for it.”

Samarth accepted the apology. Discussing about the same the couple were seen sharing their thoughts about each other and Abhishek Kumar. Isha said, “Abhishek did very wrong to me still I accepted him and kept caring for him. I was stupid to do that.” Samarth also cleared the air with Munawar and informed him about Abhishek’s fight with Isha was because of him hence he twisted Isha’s hand. 

Isha was seen admitting about the same with Abhishek as well she said, “it is my fault that I didn’t admit it before but yes I am with him (Samarth) and he stayed good with me so I am with him.”

