Isha Malviya aka Udaariyaan’s Harleen has This INTERESTING take on Men

MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well. Isha Malviya continued the role of Jasmin and also essays the role of Harleen.

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a post close to the show.

The show recently shot for a Lohri track and now it seems like the upcoming episodes will have a lot of drama in store for its viewers.

Isha Malviya and Rohit Purohit got together for a reel and Isha seems to have an interesting take on men.

Check out the post here!

Meanwhile on the show, previously, we see that Advait’s extramarital affair was exposed in front of the entire family and Shamsher slapped him for the same. Nehmat left the house after this but Advait apologized to her and brought her back.

Ekam was shocked to see her back despite everything Advait put her through and on the other hand, Harleen is firm to get Ekam and thinks of him as her hero.

