Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan joins hands for their next, fans excited!

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya, has recently made headlines with her upcoming project alongside actor Parth Samthaan and fans can’t keep calm as the actress ever since bigg boss has treated her fans with back to back releases.

Isha, is often seen getting papped around the city. The star who has been making waves with her charm and dedication grabbed eye balls with her recently released bts video with Parth Samthaan. The video depicted the duos sizzling chemistry, since then fans have started wondering if the two are coming up in a song or are they shooting for something exciting. Well! It’s about time to find out.

Isha, previously was seen in the show Udaariyaan where she was seen playing a negative role. She was the youngest contestant of bigg boss 17, her recently released song Main Yaad Aaunga is ruling the music charts.