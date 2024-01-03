Isha Malviya reveals how she was offered her debut show ‘Udaariyaan’; says ‘I thought it was a fake casting call’

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyaan that is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now, the show has taken two leaps and Isha continues to be part of the show.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss” where she played the game extremely well as a strong contender but was sadly evicted just a week before the finale of the show.

She was in the news for her constant fights with Abhishek Kumar as the two exes just didn't get along in the game.

Now in one of her recent interview she revealed the process of how she bagged the show "Udaariyan"

The actress said "I was offered "Udaariyan" in the year 2017 but I thought it was a scam and I didn't pay any attention to it. I didn't know how to act plus I had not done anything major and directly got this call! So I thought something was fishy. They found me through social media and I got a call from Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. And I told my mom not to believe it since I wasn't a star kid and I didn't know anything about how to act in a project or anything and my parents also thought it was a scam thinking why someone would call me and offer a serial. After I got a message Sargun Mehta's personal Id on Instagram I knew the offer was true as the message came from a verified account and that's how my journey began"

Well, there is no doubt that Isha became a household name through "Udaariyan" and today she has a massive fan following.

