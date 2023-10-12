Isha Malviya’s mother thanks Salman Khan says, “Salman Sir you have guided Isha like a parent in our absence thank you so much for that.”

MUMBAI : It’s a good news for Isha Malviya. As this weekend ka vaar turned out to be special for her as she received lauding from host Salman Khan for handling the situation maturely and showing dedication towards the game. 

However as we were waiting for Isha’s parents to share their views on her game the latter’s mother Mamta Malviya finally broke silence and shared a message thanking Salman Khan she said, “@beingsalmankhan sir humare Isha ke aas paas na hote hue aapne ek parent guardian ki tarah Isha ko harr barr jab zarurat padi usee samjhaya.. daata.. aur pyaar bhi diya aur aage bhi dete rahege uske liye aapka bohot bohot Shukriya.”
(Salman Sir. In our absence, you have guided Isha like a parent you have always been there for her, explaining her schooling her and complimenting her whenever it was needed and I’m sure you will keep doing the same ahead in the game. Thank you so much for always being there.”

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan was seen heaping praises for Isha Malviya. He also said hats off to her for her maturity in the show.

 

 

