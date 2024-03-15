Isha Malviya shoots in 32 degrees at Sambhar salt Lake, Rajasthan, in a 25 kgs attire

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 16:58
Malviya

MUMBAI : Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya has got no chill as the diva got recently spotted shooting for her upcoming project near Sambhar salt lake in Rajasthan at a heating temperature of 32 degrees. 

Isha recently took a quick trip to Rajasthan and turns out that the motive of her trip was for a shoot near the Sambhar salt Lake for her upcoming project. Since Bigg Boss, Isha can be seen working on a number of projects. The actress has well established her name in the industry and is currently busy in her back to back shoots for her upcoming projects. Isha is currently getting being praised as a recent video of her shoot in Rajasthan has gone viral where she can be seen shooting in the middle of a barren land with extremely hot temperature and scorching sunlight while wearing an outfit which weighted around 25 kgs! 

For the unversed, Isha was previously seen in the TV show 'Udaariyan' where she played three different generational roles of a teenage girl, a mother and a grandmother. She was a former contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 17.

Isha Malviya Rajasthan Udaariyan  Bigg Boss 17 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 16:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Alia Bhatt reveals what daughter Raha received as her first gift and it is her ‘favourite’
MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of b town. The duo never fail to make heads turn...
Sunny Deol and son Karan Deol set to collaborate on Lahore 1947: Another father-son tale after Gadar 2
MUMBAI : Gadar 2 by Sunny Deol left everyone in awe. In his role as Tara Singh, he restored the enchantment to the...
Mukta Arts' first television show 'Jaanaki' tops TRP charts with a whopping 2.95 points, Subhash Ghai congratulates the team
MUMBAI : Subhah Ghai, known for his remarkable milestones and iconic movies like 'Pardes,' 'Ram Lakhan,' 'Taal,' '...
Do you know what made Shraddha Kapoor 's day? As she writes,"Yeh Khabar Dil Ko Chhoo Gayi on her gram"
MUMBAI : Fan favourite Shradhha Kapoor has always been an ardent street food lover. The gorgeous actress keeps on...
Arijit Singh heaps praises on Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, says "aisa film bohot din baad dekhne ko mila!!"
MUMBAI : The admiration and appreciation that is flooding in for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan...
Mannara Chopra gives an insight about her next project
MUMBAI : Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt reveals what daughter Raha received as her first gift and it is her ‘favourite’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fan - Fiction! Fans pick their favorite generation love story between Akshara - Naitik, Naira - Kartik, Akshara - Abhimanyu and Abhira - Armaan
Elevate Your Music Game
Elevate Your Music Game: The Ultimate Hub!
Dangal Family Awards
Dangal Family Awards 2024 is Set to Shine and Celebrate Family, Relationships, and Love with unparalleled Interest from Advertisers
ANUPAMAA
Anupamaa: Fan - Fiction! Fans are super excited for the upcoming track as finally Toshu would be jailed and a new side of Anupama is seen
Shoaib Ibrahim
Shoaib Ibrahim responds to trolls targeting newborn son Ruhaan; Says ‘Those people showed their mentality’
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and rapper Badshah set to collaborate on the exciting project; Read on to know more!