Isha Malviya shoots in 32 degrees at Sambhar salt Lake, Rajasthan, in a 25 kgs attire

MUMBAI : Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya has got no chill as the diva got recently spotted shooting for her upcoming project near Sambhar salt lake in Rajasthan at a heating temperature of 32 degrees.

Isha recently took a quick trip to Rajasthan and turns out that the motive of her trip was for a shoot near the Sambhar salt Lake for her upcoming project. Since Bigg Boss, Isha can be seen working on a number of projects. The actress has well established her name in the industry and is currently busy in her back to back shoots for her upcoming projects. Isha is currently getting being praised as a recent video of her shoot in Rajasthan has gone viral where she can be seen shooting in the middle of a barren land with extremely hot temperature and scorching sunlight while wearing an outfit which weighted around 25 kgs!

For the unversed, Isha was previously seen in the TV show 'Udaariyan' where she played three different generational roles of a teenage girl, a mother and a grandmother. She was a former contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 17.