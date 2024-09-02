Isha Malviya spotted at T Series office, to play a pivotal role in a movie?

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss 17 season Finale conclusion has satisfied the entertainment needs of a number of fans and has left everyone in a desperate state to know more about former contestants and their lives outside the BB house.

Recently Isha Malviya who is one of the youngest contestants to feature in the history of the show this season was spotted at the T Series office in Andheri. This has raised a huge amount of gossip and rumour has it that Isha Malviya will be signing a movie with T Series. Fans are very excited to watch Isha feature in a T Series project and have kept their hopes high for the same awaiting for an official statement.

For the unversed, Isha was previously seen in the TV serial 'Udaariyan' where she played three different generational roles of a teenage girl, a mother and a grandmother. She also was a contestant in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 17.