Isha Malviya would stand against Abhishek Kumar if given an option in the show as she thinks he will try to put her down

Isha Malviya

MUMBAI : Isha Malviya has always been in the news due to the equation she has had with her ex Abhishek Kumar and her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel. May it be admitting her mistake and accepting her relationship to consoling Abhishek, Isha is seen coming out as a strong personality in the show. 

She was also seen taking a stand for Sana Raees Khan who got the entire house go against her as she chose to go duty free for an entire week in exchange of half the ration. In the previous episode of bigg boss 17 when asked about who is more important in the show a friend or an enemy, to which Isha reverted, “bigg boss enemy.” Giving an explanation Isha said, “ People believe that if they want to take a decision keeping in mind the majority so friendship is very important but I believe that when you stay with people who you don’t get along with that’s when your individuality comes out well for friendship purpose we won’t suppress our thoughts and stands.” When asked about who she thinks will try to put her down Isha said, “ bigg boss it’ll be Abhishek. I have been neglecting a lot of things which were coming towards me from Abhishek. In real world also he never liked my opinions and I don’t want that the same problem turns out to be big for me in this house as well and I will be put down so I will definitely be standing against him if need be.”

She further said that Ankita and I might be at loggerheads too as I feel that there is a lot of fluctuations in her behaviour as well and Vicky Bhai and Munawar as well might turn out to be my enemy later in the game

Isha Malviya Abhishek Kumar TellyChakkar Samarth Jurel Sana Raees Khan Ankita Vicky Bhai  Munawar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 12:07

