Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein fame Saraswati Vijay to be seen in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir, which witnesses popular stars playing important cameos in the show, will once again welcome a new member.

TellyChakkar recently wrote about actresses Urmila Tiwari and Aleeza Khan have been roped in to play guest appearances in the show.

Now, we hear that actress Saraswati Vijay, who is known for her stint in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, has been roped in for the show.

We could not get through her for a comment.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solve cases with jazbaat.

