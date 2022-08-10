Ishani aka Swati Sharma has two bestfriends on Yeh Hai Chahatein, find out who

Tellychakkar is back with yet another Bts update from Yeh Hai Chahatein. The cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein too shares a great bond. This doesn’t come as a surprise to us that Jayati Narula and Bharat Ahlawat have developed a deep bond with Swati!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 19:48
Ishani aka Swati Sharma has two bestfriends on Yeh Hai Chahatein, find out who

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Also read:  Sargun Kaur Luthra from Yeh Hai Chahatein gets NOSTALGIC about her ‘Preesha’ Days?

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

Now we have a little update close to Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Actress Swati Sharma who essays the role of Ishani has revealed in a Q & A session about who her bestfriends are on Yeh Hai Chahatein!

Check it out!

It is so good to see some of our favorite stars have developed such deep bonds off camera too!

This doesn’t come as a surprise to us that Jayati Narula and Bharat Ahlawat have developed a deep bond with Swati, did it to you?

 Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, we see that Samrat has married Nayan.

Also read:  Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Ishani aka Swati Sharma to come up with a makeup tutorial with This co-star?

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Yeh Hai Chahatein Rudraksh Rudra Abrar Qazi Preesha StarPlus TellyChakkar TV news movies OTT digital Bollywood BTS Ruhi Armaan Sargun Kaur Luthra bharat Ahlawat Alia Ishani Swati Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 19:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva comes to save Imlie, ditches the meeting with Chini
MUMBAI :Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini gets a tight slap from Imlie, the latter tries to fail Chini’s plan
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Ishani aka Swati Sharma has two bestfriends on Yeh Hai Chahatein, find out who
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers...
Twinkle Arora teases her Udaariyaan co-star Rohit Purohit for This reason, check out
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of...
Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi aka Dhara pens an emotional note to the fans of the show for helping her achieve this major milestone
MUMBAI :Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section here are some of the trending news of the day
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section here are some of the trending news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Twinkle Arora teases her Udaariyaan co-star Rohit Purohit for This reason, check out
Twinkle Arora teases her Udaariyaan co-star Rohit Purohit for This reason, check out
Pandya Store’s Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon enjoy a Special Lunch; Thanks to This co-star
Pandya Store’s Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon enjoy a Special Lunch; Thanks to This co-star
What is the Girl-Gang of Anupama upto on the sets? Check out
What is the Girl-Gang of Anupama upto on the sets? Check out
What are Twinkle Arora and Rohit Purohit campaigning for on the sets of Udaariyaan?
What are Twinkle Arora and Rohit Purohit campaigning for on the sets of Udaariyaan?
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly welcomes a new member in her family as she turns her dreams into reality; read to know more
Bigg Boss 16: Kartik Aryan praises Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and “ Congratulates” her for this special reason
Bigg Boss 16: Kartik Aryan praises Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and “Congratulates” her for this special reason