Ishani back to Sanjivani :Sanjivani 21st January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Nv finally brings Ishanni back to Sanjivani.he tells her that no one can forget her relationship with the family. He literally drags him. She tells him he is the boss of the hospital, not her.Nv tells yes but I am your husband he holds her hand and takes her inside the hospital. She again recalls al her memories of sid. everyone is happy to see her. Rishab asks her where was she for the last 3 years and were she is sid. Rahil Philo asks him to shut his mouth. Ishani turns around Nv hugs her everyone doubts about their relationship. And Rishab has full entertainment.

Ishaani enters NV Singh cabin to find her coat, stethoscope, id card hanging there. She finds the pictures of Anjali, Shashank, Juhi, and everyone pasted there. She finds Shashank’s speech playing on TV, the one which he gave while she joined as an intern. She asks Nv what he wants to prove. She tries running out of Sanjivani but the security guard stops her on NV Singh’s saying. Ishaani asks him to let her go as she can’t do it. Suddenly a patient arrives in an emergency condition and Ishaani’s hand starts shivering. Rahil is about to treat him but Singh stops him in order to check if Ishaani is attending it. When she still struggles NV Singh asks Rahil to take over. Ishaani leaves and Singh stands tensed.