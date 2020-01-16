News

Ishani reveals a SHOCKING TRUTH to Sid in Sanjivani 2!

16 Jan 2020 04:26 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 is a true entertainer. The medical drama was loved by the audience even when it was originally released and the season of the show is also much admired. 

People love the chemistry between Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna. 

As per the current plot, Sid and Ishani come up with a plan to trap Vardhan, expose his antics and get him arrested. Subsequently, the show also takes their love story ahead with Sid proposing to Ishani and a love confession by both of them followed by some romantic sequences. 

In the upcoming episodes, while the two are romancing, a man will be seen behaving brashly. Watching this, Sid will end up in a fight with him. Later Ishani will be seen revealing a shocking truth to Sid. 

Keep reading this space for more information. 

 


