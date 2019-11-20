News

Ishani Sharma and Srishti Jain to feature in &TV’s Laal Ishq

20 Nov 2019 06:38 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update on &TV’s Laal Ishq.

The show, which features spine-chilling stories each time, is set to roll out another exciting tale.

According to our sources, the upcoming episodic will feature actress Ishani Sharma, who has been a part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Ishqbaaaz, and Bepannah, and Srishti Jain, who played the lead in Meri Durga and Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo.

This particular story is a revenge drama produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms.

The shoot is expected to take place next week.

We could not get through to the actresses for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

past seven days