Ishani's Emotional Breakdown : Sanjivani : 24th January 2020 : Written Update

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Rishab Rahil discussing the case when Rishab wishes to operate this case but NV transfers this case to Ishani.

Ishani is intense because the patient wants her to do surgery NV tells Ishani that next time you try to erase your name from the board he will make that bold. Ishani preps for surgery everyone in Operation theatre motivates Ishani but Ishani requests NV not to force her she leaves OT. NV tells Rishab to take over.

The nurse brings Sid to the hospital he has no sense Ishani feels something but she leaves. Ishani recalls her first successful surgery and Sid's gift Phiro tries to give emotional support and tells her to listen to what NV is doing she says Pain is like a tumor you have to operate in advance and if you fail then it has consequences.