Ishant Sharma gives FITNESS goals amid lockdown; watch video

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus, people are locked-up in their homes. However, during this lockdown period, one must not forget about their workout sessions. One must do some exercises right at home because staying fit is extremely important. If you are still lacking the motivation and feeling lazy, you must check out Ishant Sharma’s latest video.

The cricketer took to his Instagram handle and shared a workout video with the aim to motivate his fans.

In the video, Ishant can be seen exercising with complete dedication.

“Have to keep the quarantine pump alive! Lockdown workout isn’t that bad because staying fit in times of quarantine is a must!” he captioned his video.

Take a look.

Even though visiting gym is not allowed during this lockdown period, one can certainly do basic exercises right at home and Ishant’s video and caption are giving the right motivation.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.