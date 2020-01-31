News

Ishita Dutta recreates DDLJ scene with THIS actor

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2020 02:15 PM

MUMBAI: Jaa Simran Jaa ...the iconic dialogue by Amrish Puri in the super-hit movie DDLJ featured Shah Rukh and Kajol. Even today, celebrities and fans still love to recreate it in their own style.

Recently, fans have posted a picture of talented actress Ishita Dutta. Ishita is the younger sister of actress Tanushree Dutta and made her television debut in 2013 with Star Plus's soap opera Ek Ghar Banaunga as Poonam. Currently, she is appearing in Colors TV's show Bepanah Pyaar as Pragati/Baani opposite Pearl V Puri.

Actor Adhik Mehta plays Pearl’s younger brother in the show.

Well, in this picture, Adhik and Ishita recreate the DDLJ scene with a vanity van instead of a train.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

  
Tags > Ishita Dutta, Amrish Puri, DDLJ, Shah Rukh, Kajol, Tanushree Dutta, Star Plus, Ek Ghar Banaunga, Poonam, Colors, Bepanah Pyaar, Pragati/Baani, Pearl V Puri, Adhik Mehta, TellyChakkar,

