Ishita Ganguly to be seen as a new entry and playing a pivotal role in Star Bharat’s show ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’

MUMBAI: Ishita Ganguly is a renown actress of the television industry. The bong beauty is full of versality which makes her one of the prominent names in the fraternity. Soon to be seen in Star Bharat’s show ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ Ishita Ganguly gets candid about her character as ‘Chandini’ in the show and shared her experience on the same.

She says, “I’m Playing the role of Chandini in the show who is a very independent and strong woman. She has an opinionated and an appealing personality. The viewers will relate to her character. Chandini is going to be a very interesting character who is here to create a havoc in Dev and Pari’s life. Her entry is going add more drama to the show and it’ll be and interesting to watch out for her”.

She further adds, “I’ve always tried to take up different roles and characters so when the role of Chandini was offered to me, I was keen to take this up because I find her personality to be very different and interesting. It’s bappa blessing that during is time of Ganesh Chaturthi I was offered this role and as I’ve worked with Star Bharat before it’s like coming back to family. So, I’m very happy and excited for the viewers to watch me in this new character named Chandini in ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ and I hope they’ll give me the same love and like me in this new role”.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq is one such love story that has got the viewers fall in love all over again. With Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles the show has kept the viewers glued to their screen for the amazing chemistry between the actors and interesting story plots. To watch what new drama will be created with this new entry and how the story unfolds further.

