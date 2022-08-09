Ishita Ganguly to be seen as a new entry and playing a pivotal role in Star Bharat’s show ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 16:30
Ishita Ganguly to be seen as a new entry and playing a pivotal role in Star Bharat’s show ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’

MUMBAI: Ishita Ganguly is a renown actress of the television industry. The bong beauty is full of versality which makes her one of the prominent names in the fraternity. Soon to be seen in Star Bharat’s show ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ Ishita Ganguly gets candid about her character as ‘Chandini’ in the show and shared her experience on the same. 

She says, “I’m Playing the role of Chandini in the show who is a very independent and strong woman. She has an opinionated and an appealing personality. The viewers will relate to her character.  Chandini is going to be a very interesting character who is here to create a havoc in Dev and Pari’s life. Her entry is going add more drama to the show and it’ll be and interesting to watch out for her”.

She further adds, “I’ve always tried to take up different roles and characters so when the role of Chandini was offered to me, I was keen to take this up because I find her personality to be very different and interesting. It’s bappa blessing that during is time of Ganesh Chaturthi I was offered this role and as I’ve worked with Star Bharat before it’s like coming back to family. So, I’m very happy and excited for the viewers to watch me in this new character named Chandini in ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ and I hope they’ll give me the same love and like me in this new role”. 

Gud Se Meetha Ishq is one such love story that has got the viewers fall in love all over again. With Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles the show has kept the viewers glued to their screen for the amazing chemistry between the actors and interesting story plots. To watch what new drama will be created with this new entry and how the story unfolds further. 

Stay tuned to watch ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ every Monday-Saturday at 7:30 PM only on Star Bharat.

Ishita Ganguly Gud Se Meetha Ishq Chandini Pankhuri Awasthy Ishaan Dhawan Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 16:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: OMG! Raavi tries to sneak in, Suman sees her in a camera recording
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily soap Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows among the audience. The show has made a place...
Hotness! Taarak Mehta’s Priya Ahuja sets the internet on fire with her thigh-high slit outfit, See pics
MUMBAI :  Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Priya Ahuja’s unique outfits and edgy style have always been the talk of...
Mreenal Deshraj: Nutrition is key in changing the composition of our body and it makes us feel healthy and strong, and comfortable in our own skin
MUMBAI :  One of the good things Covid has taught us is to make us aware of how important it is to take a break for the...
WHOA! From Sunny Leone to Pamela Anderson, here is a list of top international contestants who have been on Big Boss
MUMBAI: Celebrities from all spheres of entertainment, including acting, singing and modelling, come to Bigg Boss'...
Mitu spills the beans on her friendship with Achint Kaur
MUMBAI :  Mitu wears many hats - a filmmaker, producer, storyteller and content creator and runs her own YouTube...
Ishita Ganguly to be seen as a new entry and playing a pivotal role in Star Bharat’s show ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’
MUMBAI: Ishita Ganguly is a renown actress of the television industry. The bong beauty is full of versality which makes...
Recent Stories
Maninee De on her film, Am I Bisexual?: Initially, I had questions… but then things were handled so sensitively that it turned o
Maninee De on her film, Am I Bisexual?: Initially, I had questions… but then things were handled so sensitively that it turned out to be a learning experience
Latest Video